Phanatic mascot gets new look, as Phillies, creators tangle and many fans are not pleased

The revamped Phanatic that showed up Sunday at the team's spring training home opener.

The Philadelphia Phillies have unveiled a new look for their popular mascot, the Phillie Phanatic.

The revamped Phanatic that showed up Sunday at the team's spring training home opener includes flightless feathers rather than fur-colored arms, stars outlining the eyes, a larger posterior and a powder blue tail, plus scales under the arms and different shoes and socks.

The makeover comes amid the team's legal fight with the mascot's creators.

But the club says you shouldn't expect the Phanatic's prankster attitude to go anywhere.

Tom Burgoyne, the man behind the mascot, tells The Philadelphia Inquirer that “he’s still the same old Phanatic, just with a little more sashay in him."

Not everyone was pleased with the new look:

Others seemed to attempt to make the best of the change:

Only time will tell how it all plays out.