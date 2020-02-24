x
Phanatic mascot gets new look, as Phillies, creators tangle and many fans are not pleased

The revamped Phanatic that showed up Sunday at the team's spring training home opener.
The revamped Phillie Phanatic mascot performs before the Philadelphia Phillies play the Pittsburgh Pirates in a spring training baseball game at Spectrum Field in Clearwater, Fla., Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. The Phanatic has a new look amid a legal fight with the long-running mascot's creators, but officials say you should not expect his famous attitude to go anywhere. (Yong Kim/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

The Philadelphia Phillies have unveiled a new look for their popular mascot, the Phillie Phanatic.

The revamped Phanatic that showed up Sunday at the team's spring training home opener includes flightless feathers rather than fur-colored arms, stars outlining the eyes, a larger posterior and a powder blue tail, plus scales under the arms and different shoes and socks. 

The makeover comes amid the team's legal fight with the mascot's creators. 

But the club says you shouldn't expect the Phanatic's prankster attitude to go anywhere.

Tom Burgoyne, the man behind the mascot, tells The Philadelphia Inquirer that “he’s still the same old Phanatic, just with a little more sashay in him." 

The revamped Phillie Phanatic mascot performs before the Philadelphia Phillies play the Pittsburgh Pirates in a spring training baseball game at Spectrum Field in Clearwater, Fla., Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. The Phanatic has a new look amid a legal fight with the long-running mascot's creators, but officials say you should not expect his famous attitude to go anywhere. (Yong Kim/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

Not everyone was pleased with the new look:

Others seemed to attempt to make the best of the change:

Only time will tell how it all plays out.

The Phillies will hope the team on the field is the bigger story this season.