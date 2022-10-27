Previewing the 2022 World Series | Locked On Phillies

Locked On Phillies host Connor Thomas helped break down the team's playoff run and preview the 2022 World Series.

PHILADELPHIA — An incredible postseason run has led the Philadelphia Phillies to the 2022 World Series, the team's first appearance in the baseball season's final series since 2009.

Philadelphia will face the Houston Astros, who are making their 4th World Series appearance in 5 years. So far, the Astros are undefeated in the MLB postseason.

After a five day layoff, the World Series will begin on Friday night at 8:00 p.m. You can watch all of the games on FOX43.

Locked On Phillies host Connor Thomas helped us preview the Phillies' chances of taking the 2022 World Series crown.

Here is a snippet of our conversation:

CALE AHEARN: What do you think about the team's matchup against Justin Verlander in the first game?

CONNOR THOMAS: It'll be a tough one.

The blueprint for beating Verlander is what the Mariners' did, and I know the Mariners' ended up losing that game -- but getting on him early in the first playoff game that the Astros played this year.

Now, the Astros came back because I think the Mariners' pitching left a lot to be desired, but the Phillies have a better bullpen, they have a better starter on the mound than anything Seattle trotted out there, and I really trust Aaron Nola to hold it down.

So, attack early, hope that he's going to make some mistakes, and hope that you can get to the, admittedly very good, but not-as-good-as-Verlander Houston bullpen.