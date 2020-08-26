Realmuto's 3-run blast lifts Phillies over Nationals, 8-3

The Phillies took the first game of the series on a rain-soaked night.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — J.T. Realmuto hit a three-run homer, Jake Arrieta pitched five strong innings before a rain delay of more than an hour ended his night, and the Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Washington Nationals 8-3 on Tuesday in the opener of a three-game series.

Realmuto ripped his ninth homer --- but first since Aug. 14 --- in the third inning off right-hander Erick Fedde.

His shot bounced up off the top of the right field wall, then fell in the Nationals’ bullpen while Washington outfielder Adam Eaton looked on helplessly.

Shortstop Trea Turner hit his sixth homer to lead off the first, but that was all the Nationals could muster off Arrieta (2-3).

After reliever Heath Hembree gave up a home run in the sixth inning, the Phillies bullpen held the Nationals scoreless over the game's final three innings.