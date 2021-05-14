Bell, Schwarber homer as Corbin pitches Nats past Phils 5-1

Patrick Corbin continued his resurgence with seven solid innings and the Washington Nationals beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-1 to end a four-game slide.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Josh Bell and Kyle Schwarber hit two-run homers in the first inning, Patrick Corbin continued his resurgence with seven solid innings and the Washington Nationals beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-1 to end a four-game slide.

Washington had dropped seven of eight to sink to a season-low six games under .500 before salvaging the finale of the three-game series.

Philadelphia missed a chance to move four games over .500 for the first time since it was 5-1.

Corbin allowed one run in seven innings, giving up five hits while striking out a season-high nine.