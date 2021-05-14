x
Bell, Schwarber homer as Corbin pitches Nats past Phils 5-1

Patrick Corbin continued his resurgence with seven solid innings and the Washington Nationals beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-1 to end a four-game slide.
Credit: AP
Washington Nationals' Josh Bell celebrates as he rounds the bases for his two-run homer during the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Nationals Park, Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Josh Bell and Kyle Schwarber hit two-run homers in the first inning, Patrick Corbin continued his resurgence with seven solid innings and the Washington Nationals beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-1 to end a four-game slide.

Washington had dropped seven of eight to sink to a season-low six games under .500 before salvaging the finale of the three-game series. 

Philadelphia missed a chance to move four games over .500 for the first time since it was 5-1. 

Corbin allowed one run in seven innings, giving up five hits while striking out a season-high nine.

The Phillies will now head to Dunedin, Florida, to face the Toronto Blue Jays, with tonight's game set for 7:37 p.m.

