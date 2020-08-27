Nola bounces back, leads Phillies to 3-2 win over Nationals

Aaron Nola bounced back from the shortest outing of his career to help lead the Phillies to a 3-2 victory.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Aaron Nola bounced back from the shortest outing of his career to throw seven strong innings, and the Philadelphia Phillies took advantage of the Washington Nationals’ sloppy outfield defense to rally for a 3-2 victory.

Bryce Harper delivered the go-ahead single in the seventh to help the Phillies win their third in a row.

The defending World Series champion Nationals have dropped three consecutive games to drop to a season-high six games under .500.

Nola gave up two runs on five hits while striking out eight.

He who threw a career-low 2 2/3 innings Friday in a loss at Atlanta.