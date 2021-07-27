McCutchen's 3-run HR in 9th gives Phillies 6-5 win over Nats

Andrew McCutchen hit a walk-off homer in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Philadelphia Phillies a 6-5 victory over the sinking Washington Nationals.

Rhys Hoskins also had a three-run homer for the second-place Phillies, who are 3 1/2 games behind the New York Mets in the NL East.

Jean Segura led off the ninth against closer Brad Hand with a double.

After J.T. Realmuto struck out, Bryce Harper walked and McCutchen drove the next pitch over the right field wall.

It was the second straight blown save for Hand.

Josh Bell tripled and drove in two runs for the Nationals, who have lost five straight and 11 of 14.