Miller's walk-off grand slam caps doubleheader split for Phillies

The Phillies split a doubleheader with the Nationals on Thursday, but they finished off the second game with a walk-off grand slam home run.

Max Scherzer delivered a signature performance in what might be his last start for the Nationals, allowing three hits in six innings in the opener of a doubleheader that Washington ultimately split with the Philadelphia Phillies.

As reports swirled about an imminent trade of Scherzer in Game 2, Washington saw a seven-run lead melt away before Brad Miller’s grand slam off Nationals reliever Sam Clay secured an 11-8 Philadelphia victory.

Washington won the first game 3-1.

Yan Gomes hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the seventh inning to give Scherzer his 92nd, and likely final, win as a National.

The Phillies were able to tie the second game in the seventh inning by scoring three runs before winning the game in the eighth on Miller's slam.

Next up is the MLB Trade Deadline, which is set for Friday, July 30 at 4:00 p.m.