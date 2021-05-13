x
Phillies rally off Nats closer Hand, collect 5-2 win in 10th

The Philadelphia Phillies rallied and then took the lead against struggling Washington closer Brad Hand, beating the Nationals 5-2.
Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler throws during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Rhys Hoskins hit a go-ahead single in the 10th inning as the Philadelphia Phillies rallied and then took the lead against struggling Washington closer Brad Hand, beating the Nationals 5-2. 

Philadelphia, which has taken seven of its last nine, won consecutive road games for the first time this season. 

Washington dropped its fourth in a row to sink a season-worst six games below .500. 

Hand, who blew a save Saturday against the New York Yankees and then suffered the loss the next afternoon in the Bronx, was staked to a 2-1 lead in the ninth. 

He quickly gave it back on Odúbel Herrera’s home run.

The teams will complete their three game series today at 1:05 p.m.

