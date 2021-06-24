x
Castro's 2-run single in 9th rallies Nats past Phils 13-12

The Washington Nationals rallied three times to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 13-12.
Credit: AP
Washington Nationals' Kyle Schwarber (12) is congratulated by Starlin Castro (13) and Victor Robles (16) after hitting a three-run homer during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)

PHILADELPHIA — Starlin Castro hit a go-ahead, two-run single off closer Hector Neris in the ninth inning and the Washington Nationals rallied three times to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 13-12. 

It was the first game in major league history that featured a grand slam and three-run homer for each team.  

Josh Bell answered Andrew McCutchen’s slam with one of his own as the Nationals overcame deficits of 5-0, 9-5 and 12-11. 

Kyle Schwarber hit Washington’s three-run homer and Travis Jankowski had one for Philadelphia. 

Bryce Harper also connected for the Phillies.

The Phillies will head to New York to face the Mets, beginning with a doubleheader on Friday, June 25 at 4:10 p.m.

