Castro's 2-run single in 9th rallies Nats past Phils 13-12

PHILADELPHIA — Starlin Castro hit a go-ahead, two-run single off closer Hector Neris in the ninth inning and the Washington Nationals rallied three times to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 13-12.
It was the first game in major league history that featured a grand slam and three-run homer for each team.
Josh Bell answered Andrew McCutchen’s slam with one of his own as the Nationals overcame deficits of 5-0, 9-5 and 12-11.
Kyle Schwarber hit Washington’s three-run homer and Travis Jankowski had one for Philadelphia.
Bryce Harper also connected for the Phillies.
The Phillies will head to New York to face the Mets, beginning with a doubleheader on Friday, June 25 at 4:10 p.m.