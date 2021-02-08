Realmuto, Segura help Phillies rally to 7-5 win vs Nats

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Editor's note: The above video is from July 29.
J.T. Realmuto hit a go-ahead, two-run single to highlight a five-run rally in the ninth inning that carried the Philadelphia Phillies to a 7-5 victory against the Washington Nationals.
Trailing 3-2, the Phillies started the winning rally when Ronald Torreyes and Travis Jankowski opened the ninth with singles off Gabe Klobosits (0-1). Jean Segura doubled off Wander Suero to tie the game and Realmuto singled to put the Phillies ahead.
Alec Bohm added an RBI single for a four-run lead.
Carter Kieboom hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth before Ian Kennedy recorded his 17th save and first with the Phillies since being acquired from Texas.
The teams play again tonight at 7:05 p.m.