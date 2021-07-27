x
Phillies acquire pitcher Tyler Anderson from Pirates for two minor leaguers

Philadelphia will acquire the lefty starter from Pittsburgh in exchange for two minor league players.
Credit: AP
Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Tyler Anderson (31) delivers against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, May 9, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Phillies have made their first move of the week leading up to the 2021 MLB Trade Deadline.

According to reports, the team has acquired left-handed starting pitcher Tyler Anderson from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for two minor league players.

Anderson, 31, has started 18 games for Pittsburgh this season, going 5-8 and posting a 4.35 ERA.

He has thrown just over 103 innings this year, his most since 2018.

Anderson will slot in as the Phillies' third starter.

Pittsburgh will acquire 20-year-old right-handed pitcher Cristian Hernandez, and 20-year-old catcher Abrahan Gutierrez in the deal.

Both players are getting their first taste of A-Level ball, playing with the Clearwater Threshers in the Florida State League.

It will likely not be the last deal for Philadelphia or Pittsburgh in the coming days.

