Phillies acquire pitcher Tyler Anderson from Pirates for two minor leaguers

Philadelphia will acquire the lefty starter from Pittsburgh in exchange for two minor league players.

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Phillies have made their first move of the week leading up to the 2021 MLB Trade Deadline.

According to reports, the team has acquired left-handed starting pitcher Tyler Anderson from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for two minor league players.

Anderson, 31, has started 18 games for Pittsburgh this season, going 5-8 and posting a 4.35 ERA.

He has thrown just over 103 innings this year, his most since 2018.

Anderson will slot in as the Phillies' third starter.

Pittsburgh will acquire 20-year-old right-handed pitcher Cristian Hernandez, and 20-year-old catcher Abrahan Gutierrez in the deal.

Both players are getting their first taste of A-Level ball, playing with the Clearwater Threshers in the Florida State League.