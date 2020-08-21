Blue Jays rally for 7 in 6th, beat Phillies 9-8 for DH sweep

The Blue Jays rallied from a seven-run deficit to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 9-8 and sweep a doubleheader.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Rowdy Tellez homered and hit a go-ahead two-run single in a seven-run sixth inning, and the Toronto Blue Jays rallied from a seven-run deficit to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 9-8 and sweep a doubleheader.

In the first of the seven-inning games, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. chopped a single over a drawn-in infield in the seventh to give Toronto a 3-2 win.

In the second game, Phillies shortstop Didi Gregorius committed a costly two-out error, one of two by Philadelphia’s infield in the sixth, to set up Tellez’s heroics.

The Phillies jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first.

Andrew McCutchen hit a three-run double to cap off the big inning after singling and scoring earlier.

The lead appeared safe heading into the latter innings, but the Phillies bullpen again faltered, giving up seven runs in the sixth inning.

The reeling Phillies will head to Atlanta to begin a series against the Braves.