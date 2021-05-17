x
Girardi, Segura have confrontation as Phils lose to Jays

The Phillies took a 10-8 loss against the Blue Jays on Sunday.
Credit: AP
Philadelphia Phillies' Nick Maton rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Dunedin, Fla. It was Maton's first major league home run. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)

DUNEDIN, Fla. — Television cameras showed a confrontation in the dugout between Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi and second baseman Jean Segura during a 10-8 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. 

Segura committed two errors. One miscue came in the first inning when Segura missed played a soft one-hopper by Grichuk. At one point Segura had to be restrained by coach Dusty Wathan. 

Marcus Semien and Bo Bichette hit consecutive first-inning homers, and Randal Grichuk had a two-run double in a five-run second as Toronto burst to an 8-0 lead.

The Phillies will return home to host the Miami Marlins at 7:05 on May 18.

