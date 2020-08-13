Phillies promote top prospect infielder Alec Bohm

Bohm is in the lineup and set to make his Major League Debut on Thursday afternoon.

PHILADELPHIA — A Philadelphia Phillies top prospect is set to make his debut today.

1B/3B Alec Bohm has been called up to the Major Leagues, and is set to play third base and bat sixth on Thursday when the Phillies take on the Orioles.

OF Adam Haseley was placed on the 10-Day Injured List to make room for Bohm on the roster.

Bohm, 24, was the team's first round pick in the 2018 MLB Draft, and did nothing but hit across 165 minor league games in the past two seasons.

In that time, Bohm hit .293 with 21 HR's and 97 RBI's over the course of what would be the length of a Major League season.

He also has strong plate discipline, leading to high walk totals and a .368 on base percentage in the minor leagues.