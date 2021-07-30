Phillies acquire pitchers Ian Kennedy & Kyle Gibson from Rangers

The Phillies will add a starting pitcher, reliever, and a pitching prospect in a deal with the Rangers.

PHILADELPHIA — Editor's note: The above video is from July 29.

The Philadelphia Phillies have added some pitching before today's MLB Trade Deadline.

In Gibson, 33, the Phillies are acquiring a starting pitcher that has a career 4.42 ERA.

So far, he's having a career year in 2021, posting a 2.87 ERA over 113 innings and representing the American League as an All-Star. The Phillies will certainly hope that production continues as Gibson will slot into the team's rotation.

Kennedy, 36, will head to the Phillies bullpen, where he will be an option to close games for the team.

He was doing just that with the Rangers, 16 saves and finishing 25 games for the club this season.

Kennedy has a 2.51 ERA in 32.1 innings so far this season.

Crouse, 22, has a 3.35 ERA over 13 starts spanning 51 innings at Triple-A this season.

It's possible he could become a rotation option for the team later this season.

In return, Texas will acquire Howard, 23, who has seemingly struggled to find his footing in the Major Leagues.

He has started 13 games for the Phillies, but only pitched 52.2 total innings with a 5.81 ERA so far.

Howard should have every chance to establish himself with a rebuilding Rangers club.

Both Gowdy and Gessner are lower level minor league pitchers that Texas will take the time to develop for the future.