x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

Sports

Rays beat Phillies 6-2 for 15th win in last 16 games

The AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays won for the 15th time in 16 games, 6-2 over the Philadelphia Phillies.
Credit: AP
Tampa Bay Rays reliever Josh Fleming pitches against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 30, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)

TAMPA, Fla. — Mike Zunino and Brett Phillips homered as the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays won for the 15th time in 16 games, 6-2 over the Philadelphia Phillies. 

The Rays have won four consecutive games, including a two-game sweep over Philadelphia, after Kansas City stopped their 11-game winning streak on Tuesday. 

Philadelphia, losers of eight of 11, got an run-scoring double from Brad Miller. 

Zunino hit his 12th homer in the second, and Phillips added a solo shot during Tampa Bay's two-run fifth.

The Phillies will now head to Cincinnati to face the Reds beginning today at 2:10 p.m.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.