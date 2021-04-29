O'Neill scores on game-ending wild pitch as Cards top Phils

The Cardinals took the victory to split the four-game series with the Phillies.

ST. LOUIS — Tyler O’Neill scored on David Hale’s game-ending wild pitch in the 10th inning, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-3 to split their four-game series.

O’Neil, the automatic runner, started on second and advanced on Andrew Knizner’s groundout.

Hale bounced a curveball past catcher J.T. Realmuto, getting the loss in his first decision since the Phillies acquired him from the New York Yankees last August.

Alex Reyes pitched two perfect innings. Matt Carpenter put the Cardinals ahead in the sixth with a three-run homer off Aaron Nola.