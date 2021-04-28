x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

Sports

Martinez gets 1st win as starter since 2018, Cards top Phils

The Phillies fell back under .500 with the loss.
Credit: AP
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Carlos Martinez acknowledges fans after being pulled during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Joe Puetz)

ST. LOUIS — Carlos Martinez pitched two-hit ball into the eighth inning for his first win as a starter since 2018, leading the St. Louis Cardinals over the Philadelphia Phillies 5-2. 

Paul Goldschmidt and Tommy Edman hit two-run doubles and Nolan Arenado doubled twice as St. Louis won for the fourth time in five games. 

Martinez allowed two runs, one of them earned, in 7 1/3 innings. He had been 0-9 in his last 12 starts — his previous win came on Sept. 1, 2019, the year he spent as the Cardinals’ closer.

The teams will play again tonight at 7:45 p.m. after splitting the first two games of the series.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.