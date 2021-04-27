Wheeler takes 1-hitter into 9th as Phillies deck Cards 2-1

ST. LOUIS — Zack Wheeler took a one-hit shutout into the ninth inning and Rhys Hoskins homered twice as the Philadelphia Phillies beat the St. Louis Cardinals 2-1.
Hoskins’ seventh career multi-homer game and second this season helped the Phillies improve to 3-1 against St. Louis.
Wheeler struck out nine and edged Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright in a classic pitchers’ duel that took just 2 hours, 22 minutes.
Wheeler was lifted after issuing a leadoff walk to Matt Carpenter in the ninth on his 114th pitch.
Héctor Neris got the save, but not before Carpenter scored on a groundout by Dylan Carlson.
Wainwright tossed a complete game on 107 pitches, allowing six hits and striking out eight.
The teams face off again tonight at 7:45 p.m.