Wheeler takes 1-hitter into 9th as Phillies deck Cards 2-1

Rhys Hoskins homered twice as the Philadelphia Phillies beat the St. Louis Cardinals 2-1.
Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Monday, April 26, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Joe Puetz)

ST. LOUIS — Zack Wheeler took a one-hit shutout into the ninth inning and Rhys Hoskins homered twice as the Philadelphia Phillies beat the St. Louis Cardinals 2-1. 

Hoskins’ seventh career multi-homer game and second this season helped the Phillies improve to 3-1 against St. Louis. 

Wheeler struck out nine and edged Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright in a classic pitchers’ duel that took just 2 hours, 22 minutes. 

Wheeler was lifted after issuing a leadoff walk to Matt Carpenter in the ninth on his 114th pitch. 

Héctor Neris got the save, but not before Carpenter scored on a groundout by Dylan Carlson. 

Wainwright tossed a complete game on 107 pitches, allowing six hits and striking out eight.

The teams face off again tonight at 7:45 p.m.

