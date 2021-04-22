Knapp's 9th-inning single leads Phillies past Giants 6-5

PHILADELPHIA — Andrew Knapp hit the winning single in the ninth inning, Bryce Harper hit a tying solo homer in the seventh and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the San Francisco Giants 6-5.
Hector Neris struck out two in a scoreless ninth for the win.
Mickey Moniak hit his first career home run for the Phillies five years after they made him the No. 1 overall draft pick.
Darin Ruf hit a pinch-hit, three-run home run in the seventh off reliever Brandon Kintzler.
The Phillies will have an off day on Thursday before hitting the road and facing the Colorado Rockies on Friday evening at 8:40 p.m.