Phillies add relievers Workman, Hembree, Hale to roster

The Phillies made a pair of deals to acquire three pitchers the team hopes will fill the needs of its bullpen.

Relievers Brandon Workman and Heath Hembree were acquired from the Boston Red Sox for much maligned starter Nick Pivetta, and pitching prospect Connor Seabold.

In a separate deal with the New York Yankees, the Phillies acquired reliever David Hale for pitching prospect Addison Russ.

After being acquired, Workman has seen action as the Phillies closer in two games against the Atlanta Braves, while Hembree made his team debut on Sunday.