Gibson excels in Phils debut; Realmuto, Harper pound Pirates

Kyle Gibson received plenty of support in his Phillies debut as Philadelphia pounded the Pittsburgh Pirates, 15-4.

PITTSBURGH — Editor's note: The above video is from July 29.

Kyle Gibson pitched into the seventh inning in his Phillies debut and got plenty of support as Philadelphia avoided a series sweep by pounding the Pittsburgh Pirates 15-4.

J.T. Realmuto got five of the Phillies’ 20 hits, with two doubles and four RBIs. Bryce Harper hit three of Philadelphia’s nine doubles and Jean Segura doubled twice and drove in three runs.

The Phillies got Gibson and pitcher Ian Kennedy from Texas in a deadline deal Friday for rookie right-hander Spencer Howard and two other pitching prospects.

The All-Star allowed two runs on five hits and struck out five in 6 2/3 innings.

The Phillies will head to Washington D.C. to face the Nationals, while Pittsburgh will travel to Milwaukee to face the Brewers.