Phillies acquire minor league pitcher from Pirates

The two Pennsylvania Major League Baseball franchises have linked up in a trade of two minor league players.

The Philadelphia Phillies and Pittsburgh Pirates were able to combine on one of the smaller moves of the 2021 MLB Trade Deadline.

The teams swapped minor leaguers on Friday, with the Phillies sending catcher Abrahan Gutierrez to the Pirates in exchange for left-handed pitcher Braeden Ogle.

Gutierrez, 21, is hitting .288 with 5 home runs and 32 RBI's in 50 games at Single-A this season.

He was reported to be apart of the deal that fell through between the two teams earlier this week.

Ogle, 24, has been used as a reliever this season for the first time in his career after missing all of last year.

In 24 games for the Pirates' Triple-A affiliate, Ogle has posted a 3.13 ERA over 31.2 innings while striking out 42.

It's possible that Ogle could be an option for the Phillies bullpen down the stretch this season.