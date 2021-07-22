LaMarre's pinch-hit single lifts Yanks over Phils 6-5 in 10

BRONX, N.Y. — Pinch-hitter Ryan LaMarre singled home the winning run in the 10th inning and the New York Yankees recovered to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 6-5 after blowing a late three-run lead.
Gleyber Torres homered and Rougned Odor had a two-run shot for the short-handed Yankees, who have won four straight and nine of 12 heading into a four-game series at AL East-leading Boston.
Brooks Kriske pitched a scoreless 10th after the Yankees stranded runners at second and third in the ninth.
Philadelphia overcame a 5-2 deficit when it sent nine batters to the plate in the eighth against Zack Britton and Nick Nelson.
Torres made an error at shortstop, and the Phillies drew four walks.
The Phillies will now return home to host the Atlanta Braves, beginning tonight at 7:05 p.m.