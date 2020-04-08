Phillies return from layoff, lose to Cole and Yankees 6-3

The Phillies returned to action to face baseball's hottest pitcher, Gerrit Cole, who picked up his 19th consecutive regular season victory.

BRONX, N.Y. — Philadelphia returned from a weeklong layoff caused by additional coronavirus testing with a matchup against baseball’s hottest pitcher, and Gerrit Cole won his debut in pinstripes for his 19th consecutive regular season victory to lead the New York Yankees over the Phillies 6-3.

DJ LeMahieu homered in the first off Jake Arrieta, who returned from August elbow surgery.

After Jay Bruce homered in the third, Brett Gardner went deep in a two-run third and Gio Urshela hit a three-run homer in the sixth.

After a rain delay, the Phillies were able to add a run in the seventh and eighth innings, but it wasn't enough to stage a comeback against the Yankees.

Due to Hurricane Isaias, the teams postponed their Tuesday game at Yankee Stadium, and will instead play a doubleheader at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday.

In the first game of the doubleheader, the Yankees will be the 'home' team, and the Phillies will be the 'home' team for game two.