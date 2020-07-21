Girardi back in Bronx for exhibition ahead of Phillies debut

The teams played to a 2-2 tie in the Phillies final tune up before the regular season.

BRONX, N.Y. — Joe Girardi returned to Yankee Stadium but was in the visitors' dugout on Monday night.

After a decade as the manager of New York, Girardi is preparing for his first season as manager of the Phillies and guided Philadelphia to a 2-2 exhibition tie.

Former Yankee Didi Gregorius also was back in the Bronx with his new team and went 1 for 3 with a first-inning double.

Aaron Judge hit a long fifth-inning home run off Vince Velasquez, his third homer in two games since returning from a broken rib. The swing had come after Velasquez had recorded three outs, but due to wanting to get players extra at-bats, managers have been flexible about the MLB Summer Camp rules.

Velasquez, who is competing for the team's fifth starter spot, finished just over five innings of one-run ball.