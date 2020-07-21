x
Girardi back in Bronx for exhibition ahead of Phillies debut

The teams played to a 2-2 tie in the Phillies final tune up before the regular season.
Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi leans against the stands during batting practice before an exhibition baseball game against his former team, the New York Yankees, Monday, July 20, 2020, at Yankee Stadium in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

BRONX, N.Y. — Joe Girardi returned to Yankee Stadium but was in the visitors' dugout on Monday night.

After a decade as the manager of New York, Girardi is preparing for his first season as manager of the Phillies and guided Philadelphia to a 2-2 exhibition tie. 

Former Yankee Didi Gregorius also was back in the Bronx with his new team and went 1 for 3 with a first-inning double. 

Aaron Judge hit a long fifth-inning home run off Vince Velasquez, his third homer in two games since returning from a broken rib. The swing had come after Velasquez had recorded three outs, but due to wanting to get players extra at-bats, managers have been flexible about the MLB Summer Camp rules.

Velasquez, who is competing for the team's fifth starter spot, finished just over five innings of one-run ball.

The Phillies will open the season on Friday at home against the Miami Marlins at 7:05 p.m.