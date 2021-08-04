Bohm, Realmuto hit 3-run homers, Phillies beat Mets 8-2

Two three-run home runs and a solo shot helped the Phillies take down the Mets.

PHILADELPHIA — Alec Bohm and J.T. Realmuto each hit a three-run homer, Rhys Hoskins had a solo shot and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the New York Mets 8-2.

The Phillies took two of three from their division rivals after opening the season with a three-game sweep over three-time defending NL East champion Atlanta.

Phillies ace Aaron Nola lasted only four innings, pitching out of trouble often. He allowed one run and six hits, striking out five.

Connor Brogdon got five outs to earn his third win in six games.

Three relievers pitched the final 3 1/3 innings.

Mets starter David Peterson surrendered six runs and seven hits in four innings.