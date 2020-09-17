DeGrom exits with hamstring spasm, Mets rally past Phils 5-4

The New York Mets rallied from four runs down to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-4 on Wednesday night.

PHILADELPHIA — Jacob deGrom left after two innings with a right hamstring spasm, but the New York Mets rallied from four runs down to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-4 on Wednesday night.

Phillies reliever Hector Neris dropped the ball on the mound for a balk that moved the go-ahead run to second base in the ninth.

Rookie infielder Andres Gimenez hit an RBI single to put the Mets ahead. Bidding for his third straight NL Cy Young Award, deGrom was pulled after only 40 pitches and one strikeout.

He allowed three earned runs in a start for the first time this season.

However, the Phillies bullpen faltered yet again, allowing the Mets to both tie the game and take the lead in the ninth inning.