Phillies rally for 5-3 win over Mets after deGrom pulled

The Phillies used a five-run eighth inning to rally for a 5-3 win over the Mets.
Credit: AP
Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) scores on an RBI single as New York Mets catcher James McCann (33) goes airborne before he can make the tag during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Monday, April 5, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)

PHILADELPHIA — A throwing error by Mets third baseman Luis Guillorme allowed the go-ahead runs to score, and the Philadelphia Phillies used a five-run eighth inning to rally for a 5-3 win over New York after Jacob deGrom had shut them down through six. 

Francisco Lindor was 1 for 4 with a single and a walk in his debut with the Mets, which was delayed after a three-game series against Washington got wiped out because of a coronavirus outbreak among the Nationals. 

Jose Alvarado retired Pete Alonso on a drive to the right field wall with runners on first and third to end it, earning his first save.

 The teams will face off for Game Two of the series tonight at 7:05 p.m.

