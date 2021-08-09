Wheeler 2-hitter, Harper HR, Phils beat Mets, 8th win in row

Zack Wheeler pitched a two-hitter and struck out 11 and the first-place Philadelphia Phillies finished off a three-game sweep for their eighth straight victory.

PHILADELPHIA — Zack Wheeler pitched a two-hitter and struck out 11, Bryce Harper homered and the first-place Philadelphia Phillies finished off a three-game sweep for their eighth straight victory, 3-0 over the fading New York Mets.

Jean Segura and J.T. Realmuto also homered for the Phillies, who moved 2 1/2 games ahead of the Mets in the NL East. The streak is Philadelphia’s longest since winning eight straight in July 2010.

The Mets got a pregame pep talk in the clubhouse from owner Steve Cohen before losing for the seventh time in eight tries.

Following an emotional ceremony to retire the jersey of Roy Halladay, Wheeler pitched like the late Hall of Famer.