Arrieta exits with injury, Phillies beat Mets 4-1

Didi Gregorius hit a two-run homer and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the New York Mets 4-1 Tuesday night.

PHILADELPHIA — Jake Arrieta pitched effectively into the sixth inning before leaving with an injury, Didi Gregorius hit a two-run homer and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the New York Mets 4-1 Tuesday night.

The scuffling Mets played their first game since billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen agreed to buy the team.

Arrieta allowed one run on Brandon Nimmo’s homer and eight hits in 5 1/3 innings. But he walked off the mound, grabbing the back of his right leg, after hitting Andres Gimenez with a pitch to load the bases.

Mets starter Rick Porcello yielded four runs and six hits in six innings.