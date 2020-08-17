McCutchen homer keys Phillies' 3-game sweep of Mets

Andrew McCutchen hit a two-run home run in the sixth inning to help the Philadelphia Phillies beat the New York Mets 6-2 and complete a three-game sweep.

PHILADELPHIA — Andrew McCutchen hit a two-run home run in the sixth inning to help the Philadelphia Phillies beat the New York Mets 6-2 and complete a three-game sweep.

McCutchen entered the game in left field after starter Jay Bruce was injured. The Phillies had tied the game at 2 in the seventh.

McCutchen went deep off starter Rick Porcello for his first home run of the season.

Zack Wheeler gave up two runs and struck out four over seven solid innings to earn the win for the Phillies.

The team will now hit the road for an extended road trip, beginning on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. in Boston against the Red Sox.