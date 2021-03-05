x
Alonso, Mets top Phillies 8-7 after replay reversal

The Mets used a defensive meltdown by Philadelphia and a replay reversal to beat the Phillies 8-7.
PHILADELPHIA — Pete Alonso capped New York’s six-run eighth inning with a three-run double, and the Mets used a defensive meltdown by Philadelphia and a replay reversal to beat the Phillies 8-7. 

Michael Conforto snapped a tie with a bases-loaded walk against José Alvarado, driving in Jose Peraza, and Alonso followed with a liner off David Hale that split the gap in right-center and went all the way to the wall for an 8-4 lead. 

It looked as if Rhys Hoskins hit a tying three-run shot for Philadelphia in the ninth, but the homer was overturned by a replay review. 

Jeurys Familia then struck out Bryce Harper for the final out.

The Phillies will remain home to host the Milwaukee Brewers beginning tonight at 7:05 p.m.

