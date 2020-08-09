Segura bails out Phils' bullpen with HR in 10th to beat Mets

The win for the Phillies ended the series in a split for the two teams.

NEW YORK — Jean Segura hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning and drove in a career-best five runs, bailing out the Philadelphia Phillies’ abominable bullpen to salvage a 9-8 win over the New York Mets for a four-game split.

The Mets erased a 6-0 deficit against former teammate Zack Wheeler and baseball’s worst bullpen, taking a 7-6 lead on Jeff McNeil’s three-run homer in the seventh inning.

Segura hit his fifth homer of the season with two outs in the 10th, lining a pitch from right-hander Miguel Castro over the wall in left-center.

Segura also had a three-run double in the first inning and finished with four hits and a career high in RBIs.

The Phillies will now head to Boston, where they will play a doubleheader against the Red Sox on Tuesday.