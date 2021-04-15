Peterson Ks 10, McCann homers as Mets beat Phils again, 5-1

The Mets took their third straight win over the Phillies, 5-1.

NEW YORK — David Peterson matched a career high with 10 strikeouts in six dominant innings and battery mate James McCann hit his first home run with the Mets, sending New York past the Philadelphia Phillies 5-1 for its third straight win.

McCann had three hits, including a two-run homer in the eighth. Brandon Nimmo and Dominic Smith also got three hits apiece, and Francisco Lindor scored twice.

Peterson outpitched former Mets starter Zack Wheeler, allowing only two hits and rebounding from a rough outing in Philadelphia last week.

Three relievers finished a three-hitter for New York. Philadelphia batters struck out 14 times.

After starting the season 4-0, the slumping Phillies have dropped six of eight.

The teams finish their series today at 12:10 p.m.