Stroman sharp in return, Mets beat Phillies 8-4 for 1st win

PHILADELPHIA — Marcus Stroman tossed six sharp innings in his first start since 2019, Dominic Smith and Pete Alonso each hit a two-run homer and the New York Mets beat the Philadelphia Phillies 8-4 for their first win of the season.
Didi Gregorius hit a solo homer for Philadelphia, which sought its first 5-0 start since 1915.
After sitting out last year due to COVID-19 concerns, Stroman didn’t miss a step. He allowed one run and three hits before giving way to a bullpen that wasted Jacob deGrom’s masterful performance a night earlier.
Phillies starter Chase Anderson allowed two runs and two hits over five innings in his first start with his new team.
The teams will face off in the series finale this afternoon at 4:05 p.m.