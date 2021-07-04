Stroman sharp in return, Mets beat Phillies 8-4 for 1st win

The Mets got their first win of the season, knocking off the Phillies, 8-4.

PHILADELPHIA — Marcus Stroman tossed six sharp innings in his first start since 2019, Dominic Smith and Pete Alonso each hit a two-run homer and the New York Mets beat the Philadelphia Phillies 8-4 for their first win of the season.

Didi Gregorius hit a solo homer for Philadelphia, which sought its first 5-0 start since 1915.

After sitting out last year due to COVID-19 concerns, Stroman didn’t miss a step. He allowed one run and three hits before giving way to a bullpen that wasted Jacob deGrom’s masterful performance a night earlier.

Phillies starter Chase Anderson allowed two runs and two hits over five innings in his first start with his new team.