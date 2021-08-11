x
Pennant Fever: Phillies make baseball fun again in Philly

The team is making a run at the playoffs for the first time since 2011.
Credit: AP
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper, right, is congratulated in the dugout by Alec Bohm after Harper hit a solo home run off New York Mets starting pitcher Taijuan Walker during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

PHILADELPHIA — The Phillies are making baseball fun again in Philly. 

Philadelphia leads the NL East and took an eight-game winning streak into Tuesday night's matchup against Max Scherzer and the Los Angeles Dodgers. 

The team lost, but still holds its spot in first place.

The Phillies were in third place and 4½ games behind the Mets for first place in the division on Aug. 1. 

They are now making a run at the playoffs for the first time since 2011.

The team will play the Dodgers again tonight at 7:05 p.m.

