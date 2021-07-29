Locked on Phillies host talks 2021 MLB Trade Deadline

Locked on Phillies host Dan Wilson broke down what he thinks the team will do before this year's MLB Trade Deadline.

PHILADELPHIA — The 2021 MLB Trade Deadline is just over 24 hours away.

The Philadelphia Phillies are expected to be an active team this deadline, presumably as a team that is "buying" or looking to add players in hope of a playoff run.

After one failed trade already this week, the Phillies are heading into the final hours of activity before making a deal.

Locked on Phillies host Dan Wilson broke down what he thinks may happen before the Trade Deadline.

Here is an excerpt of our conversation:

CALE AHEARN: Just a little over 24 hours until the deadline... what do you think they do? Any guesses on who they may target?

DAN WILSON: Jon Gray is a name that has been thrown around a lot, a pitcher from the Rockies.

There's some other starters who are kind of always in the mix.

I would guess it's not gonna be necessarily the splash that would create headlines.

The Kris Bryant and Craig Kimbrel talk was fun for a little bit there. I think they probably go away from that.

Jon Gray might be the most recognizable name they target.

I would hope they target a starting pitcher. That deal that fell through the other day makes me think they're kind of thinking along the same lines that I am, and that their biggest need is to get a starting pitcher.

It's actually been kind of funny, listening to Joe Girardi's press conference the other day, and he was asked, "Do you think you need more starting pitching?"

And he kind of chuckles, and very nicely said, "You can always use more pitching."

But you can tell, he knows it.

Dave Dombrowski was asked about it, and very nice said, "Well, we've gotten some good starts, and we've gotten some not so good starts."

So, I think they realize that the rotation as currently constructed is not going to cut it.