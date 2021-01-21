Phillies acquire CJ Chatham from Red Sox

He is expected to compete for a bench role on the Phillies' 2021 roster.

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Phillies have acquired infielder C.J. Chatham from the Boston Red Sox for a player to be named or cash.

Chatham hit .298 with 14 home runs and a .739 OPS in 266 minor league games. He batted .302 with two home runs in 20 games in Triple-A in 2019.

He is expected to compete for a bench role on the roster, and has the ability to play both middle infield positions and third base.

Chatham was part of a 40-man roster crunch for the Red Sox, making him expendable and an easy acquisition for the Phillies.