Will the Phillies make the postseason and what are the team's chances of a deep run?

Locked On Phillies host Connor Thomas broke down the team's chances of making the postseason and pulling off a deep run in October.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Phillies' 10-year playoff drought has been well documented.

After the team made the move to spend into the luxury tax and acquire outfielders Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos this offseason, the pressure to reach the postseason reached new heights.

Now, with a playoff spot within the team's grasp, Philadelphia is set to get a boost with the return of last year's MVP, Bryce Harper, to the team's lineup.

Locked On Phillies host Connor Thomas broke down the team's chances to make a run to this year's postseason.

Here is a snippet of our conversation:

CALE AHEARN: What are the chances that we see Bryce Harper back by the end of the month, and what is the impact he is going to have coming back off of a thumb injury?

CONNOR THOMAS: Well, I saw a couple videos from his recent batting practice, and he was hitting them into the second deck in Citizens Bank Park. So, I think the power will still be there.

Jean Segura, who had a similar injury, both broken fingers, both had to have surgery, and everything -- he spent eight games down in the minor leagues rehabbing.

So, you're expecting about a week to a week-and-a-half's worth for Bryce, as well. He has not started a rehab stint yet. It'll be tight to get him back by the end of the month, but I think right near the end of the month is the point they're looking for.

I'm looking at the road trip they have coming up that starts with Arizona. He could possibly be on that road trip, and if not, I'd be surprised if he wasn't ready when they get back.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE LOCKED ON PHILLIES PODCAST: Apple // Google Podcasts // Spotify // Stitcher // TuneIn

CA: Do you think the Phillies will make it back to the MLB Postseason after 10 years, and do you think they could even win a series?

CT: I 100% think they are going to be a playoff team.

The schedule is significantly easier -- you just played your last game against the New York Mets.

From here on out, your toughest opponent is either the Houston Astros or the Atlanta Braves, and outside of that, you're playing some of the worst teams in baseball.

So, the schedule plays your way, Bryce Harper coming back plays your way, and they are already in playoff position.

As far as a playoff series, it's going to be tough. They're one of the lower two Wild Card teams, and they're going to have to go on the road for three straight games.

It's not an alternating series -- it's three games on the road. That could be three games in Atlanta against the Braves, three games in St. Louis against the Cardinals.

I don't know about winning a playoff series under those circumstances with two talented teams potentially against them, but, they should win a game, and at least force Game Three of that series, and then, we'll see who they go with.