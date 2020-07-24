Phillies release hype video for 2020 season narrated by Jimmy Rollins

If you needed something to get you excited for Opening Day, then the Phillies & former MVP Jimmy Rollins have just the thing for you.

PHILADELPHIA — It's Opening Day 2020.

We are in the middle of a historic pandemic that has seen many of us secluded to our homes for extended periods.

The Major League Baseball season will not have any fans in the stands for everyone's safety.

So, naturally, there has been talk of some possible lost excitement around America's past time.

The Philadelphia Phillies and former shortstop and Most Valuable Player Jimmy Rollins say that's rubbish.

The team released a hype video narrated by Rollins to get fans excited for the 2020 season.

You can check it out below: