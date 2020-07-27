Marlins top Phillies 11-6 as specter of coronavirus looms

The Phillies fell to 1-2 on the season as the Marlins bats came alive on Sunday.

PHILADELPHIA — Brian Anderson and Miguel Rojas each hit three-run homers and the Miami Marlins overcame the late scratch of their starting pitcher and a looming health scare to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 11-6.

The Marlins rallied from 4-0 and 5-4 holes to rough up the Phillies.

Phillies starter Vince Velasquez struggled in what has become a familiar sight for the team's fans.

Velasquez gave up four runs in the second inning, and was only able to last three innings in the series finale.

The Phillies' bullpen combined to give up seven runs across the game's final six innings.

Right fielder Bryce Harper hit his first home run of the season, and center fielder Adam Haseley had four hits and scored two runs, but it was not enough for the team.

If the loss wasn't enough, the Phillies are likely concerned about their health as well, after the Marlins appear to have a coronavirus outbreak within the team.

The Marlins scratched right-hander Jose Urena from his start about 90 minutes before the first pitch. The team did not disclose the reason.

Miami also had other players unavailable, including Garrett Cooper and Harold Ramirez, who were out of the lineup after playing in the first two games of the season-opening, three-game set against the Phillies.

Manager Don Mattingly said the Marlins decided to wait until Monday to leave Philadelphia and plan to arrive in Miami hours before their home opener against Baltimore. The trip might be made while multiple players remain in Philadelphia.