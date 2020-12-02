x
Skip Navigation

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

sports

Girardi exploring ways to keep Phils healthy for long season

Joe Girardi wants to have a healthy team down the stretch this season.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2019, file photo, the Philadelphia Phillies' new manager, Joe Girardi puts on his uniform during a news conference in Philadelphia. The Phillies enter spring training with a new manager who has a winning pedigree. Girardi, who led the Yankees to a World Series title, takes over in Philadelphia while righty Zack Wheeler and shortstop Didi Gregorious were the biggest on-field additions. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi wants to have a healthy team down the stretch this season and says he will be diligent in making sure his players aren’t overworked early in the year. 

Girardi believes Philadelphia has enough talent to be a playoff team. 

Injuries to outfielder Andrew McCutchen and relief pitcher David Robertson hindered Philadelphia's postseason prospects last season. 

RELATED: Phillies sign reliever Tommy Hunter to minor league deal

RELATED: Phillies announce plans to retire Roy Halladay’s jersey on May 29

Girardi says one of the keys to contending for a berth this year will be managing the workload of players to give them a chance to stay healthy for the stretch run. 

The Phillies finished at 81-81 in 2019, and will need to improve on that record to have a chance at making the playoffs this year.

RELATED: Phillies sign SS Didi Gregorious to one-year deal

RELATED: Reports: Phillies sign free-agent right-hander Zack Wheeler to 5-year deal