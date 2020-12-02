Girardi exploring ways to keep Phils healthy for long season

Joe Girardi wants to have a healthy team down the stretch this season.

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi wants to have a healthy team down the stretch this season and says he will be diligent in making sure his players aren’t overworked early in the year.

Girardi believes Philadelphia has enough talent to be a playoff team.

Injuries to outfielder Andrew McCutchen and relief pitcher David Robertson hindered Philadelphia's postseason prospects last season.

Girardi says one of the keys to contending for a berth this year will be managing the workload of players to give them a chance to stay healthy for the stretch run.