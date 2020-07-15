You can watch the Phillies play intrasquad games this week

The games, featuring Phillies players scrimmaging against each other to prepare for the season, will be live streamed on Facebook, Twitter, and Youtube.

PHILADELPHIA — Just can't wait for baseball anymore?

The Philadelphia Phillies may have something to tickle your fancy.

The team announced on Tuesday that it will be streaming its intrasquad games, featuring Phillies players scrimmaging against each other to prepare for the season, for the rest of the week through Friday, July 17.

Stream the games, that is. #steamedhams — Corey Seidman (@CSeidmanNBCS) July 14, 2020

The games, which are not played as traditionally games, are meant for pitchers to get in their work, and for batters to see live action.

The first game aired last night, and you can watch it below:

Watch tonight’s intrasquad game LIVE from Citizens Bank Park! https://t.co/3ZzFBF105H — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) July 14, 2020

As you can see, P Zach Wheeler started the game for the Phillies, but he pitched so efficiently, that his pitch count didn't reach where the coaching staff wanted to after he got three outs in the first inning.

So, he pitched to an additional batter to reach his pitch count.

Additionally, as the games grow later, the Phillies have been giving players time off and sprinkling some of their position coaches onto the field.

OF Bryce Harper even saw some time at third base earlier in the week.

Broadcasters Tom McCarthy and Kevin Frandsen are back for these games, which are expected to begin at 6:00 p.m. ET nightly.