Bradley joins Phillies, urges new team to keep Realmuto

Bradley joins the Phillies on a one-year, $6 million deal.

PHILADELPHIA — Reliever Archie Bradley and the Philadelphia Phillies have finalized their $6 million, one-year contract.

The right-hander was 2-0 with a 2.95 ERA and six saves in 16 games last season with Arizona and Cincinnati, and he earned $1,518,519 prorated from a $4.1 million salary.

Bradley had a career-best 18 saves in 2019.

The 28-year-old Bradley joins a bullpen that was among the worst in Major League Baseball and is expected to serve as the team's closer.

Welcome to Philly, @ArchieBradley7!

Philadelphia’s relievers combined for a 7.06 ERA, and the team blew three-run leads eight times.

The Phillies fell one win shy of qualifying for the postseason for the first time since 2011.

Shortly after signing with the team, Bradley put out this tweet encouraging the team to re-sign catcher J.T. Realmuto, who is a free agent.

Realmuto, 29, is considered the best catcher in baseball and had spent the past two seasons with the Phillies after being acquired in a trade with the Miami Marlins.