Phillies tab Aaron Nola as Opening Day starter

It will be Nola's third consecutive Opening Day start for the team, the first time the feat had been accomplished for the team since the late Roy Halladay.

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Phillies open the team's season on Friday against the Miami Marlins, and they know who will be taking the mound for them in the team's first game.

P Aaron Nola has been tabbed to start his third consecutive Opening Day, albeit this one will be in late July.

It is the first time a pitcher has done that for the Phillies since the late P Roy Halladay started three consecutive Opening Days from 2010-2012.

The last pitcher to start four consecutive Opening Days for the Phillies was Hall-of-Fame P Steve Carlton started 10 straight in the late '70s through mid '80s.

Nola, 27, is undoubtedly the Phillies ace, and is coming off a 2019 season where he made a career high 34 starts.

Over 202.1 innings, Nola pitched to a 3.87 ERA while striking out a career high 229 batters.

The Phillies will hope Nola can continue to be a workhorse at the top of the team's rotation for the shortened 60 game regular season.