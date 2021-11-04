x
Phillies decline club options on Herrera, McCutchen

The Phillies will likely move on from both outfielders in search of replacements.
Philadelphia Phillies' Andrew McCutchen watches his grand slam off Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jake Arrieta during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Phillies declined club options for next season on outfielders Odúbel Herrera and Andrew McCutchen. 

Herrera gets a $2.5 million buyout rather than a $11.5 million salary, completing a $30.5 million, five-year contract. He is eligible for salary arbitration. 

McCutchen, signed as a free agent to a $50 million, three-year contract in December 2018, gets a $3 million buyout instead of a $15 million salary. 

He hit .237 with 47 homers and 143 RBIs in three seasons in Philadelphia. He will become a free agent. 

Herrera hit .274 in six seasons with the Phillies.

Both players are expected to enter free agency.

