Eduardo Escobar's homer lifts Brewers past Phillies 4-3

Milwaukee Brewers' Eduardo Escobar hits a home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

MILWAUKEE — Eduardo Escobar hit a tiebreaking solo homer in the sixth inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers topped the Philadelphia Phillies 4-3. 

Milwaukee extended its lead to 12 games in the NL Central over Cincinnati, which lost 4-1 to the Chicago Cubs. 

Philadelphia remained 2½ games behind NL East-leading Atlanta. 

Escobar drove an 0-1 pitch from Connor Brogdon deep to right for his 25th homer. 

The infielder was acquired in a July trade with Arizona.

The Phillies will return home to host the Colorado Rockies, beginning tonight at 7:05 p.m.

