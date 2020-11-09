Marlins rally past Phils, open 1st 7-game series since '67

The beginning of the longest Major League regular season series in 53 years ended in a loss for the Phillies, who are looking to stave off the Marlins.

MIAMI — Starling Marte hit a tying, three-run double off Brandon Workman in the eighth inning, Jorge Alfaro singled home the winning run in the ninth and the Miami Marlins beat the Philadelphia Phillies 7-6 in the opener of a seven-game series, the longest in a major league regular season in 53 years.

The series includes three makeup games and two doubleheaders, replacing a series postponed from July 31 to Aug. 2 due to a novel coronavirus outbreak among the Marlins.

The previous seven-game, regular-season series was between the Mets and Cubs from Aug. 31 to Sept. 3, 1967.