Marlins rally past Phils, open 1st 7-game series since '67

MIAMI — Starling Marte hit a tying, three-run double off Brandon Workman in the eighth inning, Jorge Alfaro singled home the winning run in the ninth and the Miami Marlins beat the Philadelphia Phillies 7-6 in the opener of a seven-game series, the longest in a major league regular season in 53 years.
The series includes three makeup games and two doubleheaders, replacing a series postponed from July 31 to Aug. 2 due to a novel coronavirus outbreak among the Marlins.
The previous seven-game, regular-season series was between the Mets and Cubs from Aug. 31 to Sept. 3, 1967.
The teams will play the first of two doubleheaders in the series on Friday, with first pitch in Game One set for 5:10 p.m.