Lopez, Marlins win finale in 7-game set against Phils, 6-2

MIAMI — Pablo Lopez allowed one run in seven innings with the help of dazzling defense by right fielder Matt Joyce, and the Miami Marlins won Game 7 of their marathon series against Philadelphia, 6-2.

The series, the majors’ longest in the regular season in 53 years, included three makeup games and two doubleheaders.

The Marlins won five of the seven games, including the final three, to move into second place in the NL East, 1 1/2 games ahead of Philadelphia.

Lopez bounced back from his worst outing of the year in his last start by allowing only three hits.

The loss dropped the Phillies back to .500 at 23-23.

The team also placed first baseman Rhys Hoskins on the 10-Day Injured List with an injury to his ulnar collateral ligament.